AN American teenager who dreams of racing on the famed World of Outlaws circuit will make his Australian debut during speedweek.
Texan Chase Randall - who still has a semester of school to complete - is driving for Victorian car owner Danny Mayson.
Randall, 18, will hop in the driver's seat for the first time at Murray Bridge on Boxing Day to kick off speedweek.
He plans to finish speedweek at Allansford's Premier Speedway on New Year's Day before contesting the Victorian title at the venue the following night.
The 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at the end of January will complete his first foray into overseas racing which will also include trips to New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland.
"It is the same style of racing and exact same car, I am just looking forward to learning tracks and getting to know everybody and just get experience and stay in the seat," Randall said.
"Racecar drivers always want to get laps and keep up with what they're doing."
Randall is in Australia with dad Jon, mum Jessica and brother Cade and wants to try surfing while he's here while also soaking up some of the country's iconic sights.
Jessica and Cade will return to Texas in the new year while Jon will remain with his older son for his entire Australian campaign.
Randall, who is overseas for the first time, said he was grateful for the opportunity to race for Mayson.
"In the back of my mind it (coming here) has been a goal but I haven't really pushed for it because I never knew anyone from Australia," he said.
"This past year Wade Aunger - the announcer from down here - came to Knoxville and we talked a lot with him and had an interview. He asked if I ever wanted to come down here and I said 'of course, I just didn't know how'.
"Danny was looking for an American driver and he sent me a message and we went from there."
Randall, who arrived in Melbourne on Tuesday, started racing quarter midgets at five and progressed to micros before joining sprintcar ranks at 15.
"It was a big step but we took a lot of time to make sure I was prepared for it," he said. "I feel like we got in at a good age - you can kind of get in too early or too late.
"We've just been having a lot of fun."
Racing has taken the teenager across the United States including Knoxville Raceway.
"It is a very popular sprintcar track there," he said.
"We ran at Texas several times too, Missouri and we went up to California in November and ran several races up there to end the year."
He is yet to feature on the World of Outlaws - the biggest sprintcar competition in the world - but is eyeing a path there.
"I haven't had the opportunity yet but hopefully that opportunity comes this next year," Randall said.
"It is a big goal of mine and to be a champion of the outlaws."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
