The Standard

The top-10 national and international sporting moments by south-west exports in 2022

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
December 25 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer David Eustace, jockey Mark Zahra and trainer Ciaron Maher celebrate Gold Trip's win in the Melbourne Cup. Picture by Getty Images

The south-west has a penchant for punching above its weight in sport and 2022 was no exception.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.