Warrnambool American football export Jack Ansell has taken a major stride in his punting career and is in with a chance to win one of the most prestigious awards in college football.
The Ray Guy Award is awarded annually to the best college punter in all of the US and on Thursday Ansell was added to this season's watch-list.
The list will be narrowed down to 10 in November and a final three on November 9, followed by the announcement of the winner on December 8.
After a somewhat challenging first year, Ansell - who plays for Purdue University - has found his feet for the Boilermakers this season.
The Prokick Australia product punted 44 times for an average 38.3 yards in 2021 but in 2022 has elevated that average to 44.6 yards from 24 punts.
His career-best effort came on September 25 when he launched a 67-yard bomb against Florida Atlantic.
Ansell's brother Nick was delighted to see his sibling's form acknowledged with a spot on the list.
"It's a reward for just how consistent he's been this year," he said.
"He's had a really good year."
Nick said Ansell found his first year in the system a tough adjustment to make but now was "really thriving".
"It's been a massive turnaround for him and just bloody good to see things start to come off for him a bit," he said.
"He works really hard.
"It's massive to get put on that watch-list, it's just great. I think for him it's a really nice reward for effort."
The Boilermakers sit second in the NCAA Big Ten West conference with a 4-2 win-loss record overall after six games.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
