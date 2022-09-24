The Standard

Fourth time lucky: Cobden export Gary Rohan wins maiden AFL premiership

By Nick Creely
September 24 2022
Emotions run high as Gary Rohan embraces Cats coach Chris Scott after the match. Pictures by Getty Images

Persistence pays off.

