Persistence pays off.
In the case of livewire Geelong forward and proud Cobden export Gary Rohan, Saturday's AFL grand final was his fourth opportunity at premiership glory.
Past grand finals in 2014 and 2016 with the Sydney Swans and 2020 with Geelong didn't go to plan for the 31-year-old who may have at stages believed time was running out.
But as the Cats soared to glory - shelving years of heartache at the final hurdle - to win their first premiership since 2011, the former Hampden league junior struck a relieved and humbled figure as he soaked it all in.
He was fully aware of the hard work, sacrifice and energy it had taken to get there.
"It's obviously great to be on the winning side - being there three times (prior) isn't great, it's not that good losing," he said.
"I just took it all in (on grand final day), embraced it all and I loved every minute out there with the team.
"It's been a really long road, but I'm very proud of what I've gone through so to have this around my neck now is super."
Home is not something lost on the former top-round draft pick, who started his journey with the Swans all the way back in 2010.
He credits Cobden, it's community and the football club as the "reason" his name is now etched into Geelong history forever as a premiership player forever.
"Ever since I got drafted, Cobden have got behind me and I'm grateful for that," he said.
"To be honest they pretty much got me drafted, I played my junior footy down there so they've always been supportive of my journey.
"I couldn't thank them enough for all they've done for me."
The pressure forward may not have had the most eye-catching game on the stat sheet, accumulating seven possessions and a behind, but it was his endeavour at the contest and his willingness to use the space and allow forwards Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins to lead into dangerous positions which stood out.
If not for a bit of luck, he may have had one or two majors.
He played the perfect, selfless foil to a Cats side brimming with confidence and energy from the opening bounce.
Either way, the premiership medallion is secured tightly around his neck and won't be coming off any time soon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Ever since I got drafted, Cobden have got behind me and I'm grateful for that.- Gary Rohan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.