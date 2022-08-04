The Standard

Camperdown's Grace Brown wins Commonwealth gold in dominant time trial performance

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 4 2022 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
STAR: Camperdown export Grace Brown, pictured earlier this year, is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Picture: Adam Trafford

Camperdown cycling export Grace Brown is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist after a blistering time saw her win the women's time trial in Wolverhampton on Thursday night.

