Camperdown cycling export Grace Brown is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist after a blistering time saw her win the women's time trial in Wolverhampton on Thursday night.
The pre-race fancy finished the course in 40 minutes and 5.20 seconds, over 30 seconds quicker than second-placed Anna Henderson from England, who recorded 40 minutes and 38.55 seconds.
Kiwi Georgia Williams claimed Bronze with a time of 41 minutes and 25.27 seconds.
Brown just missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics where she finished fourth in the time trial.
Brown's Birmingham gold medal comes off the back of a strong 2022, riding in the first-ever Tour de Femme for team FDJ Suez Futuroscope, where she finished seventh in the mountain classification.
She won the RoadNats Championships' elite and under 23 women individual time trial class back in January before finishing second in the Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Belgium in April.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
