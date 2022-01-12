news, latest-news,

CAMPERDOWN export Grace Brown is celebrating her first major victory as a FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine - Futuroscope rider. Brown, who is Australia's top-ranked road rider, was the fastest in the RoadNats Championships' elite and under 23 women individual time trial class on Wednesday. The 29-year-old completed the 28.6km circuit in just 41:28.68, more than a second in front of second-placed Amber Pate. Brown was one of four south-west competitors to hit the roads on Wednesday. Bailey McDonald finished 20th in the under 23 men's individual time trial, posting a time of 41:44.60. Port Fairy Cycling Club's Eddie Worrall and Cadel Howie, both competing in the junior men's individual time trial, finished 11th and 33rd respectively.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/13f63d92-1cc8-4297-91a0-f2cfc88e7b00.jpg/r12_264_4552_2829_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg