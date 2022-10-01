The Standard

Bookaar export Penny Smith wins bronze for Australia at ISSF World Championships

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
October 1 2022
Laetisha Scanlan, Penny Smith and Catherine Skinner celebrate with the bronze medal at the world championships.

Bookaar export Penny Smith has bounced back in style with a bronze medal for Australia's Trap Team Women at the ISSF World Championships in Croatia.

