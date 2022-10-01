Bookaar export Penny Smith has bounced back in style with a bronze medal for Australia's Trap Team Women at the ISSF World Championships in Croatia.
The 27-year-old former Tokyo Olympian - alongside fellow shooters Catherine Skinner and Laetisha Scanlan - qualified for the bronze medal match after scoring 202/225 to place fourth, facing the People's Republic of China for the medal on Friday.
In the final, Australia's Trap Team women reached six points to the People's Republic of China's four to claim the bronze medal for Australia.
It has been a tough week for the 13th ranked women's trap shotgun athlete, who had to withdraw from the individual Trap Women qualification event due to a medical issue, but managed to recover in time for the team event.
"It's been a bit of a rough week for me but I was pretty determined to get out here with Teash and Catherine today and give it our best shot and that we did so I'm really proud of them," she said after winning the bronze medal.
It continues what has been an excellent 2022 of form for Smith, who won silver in July's women's trap shotgun event at the Changwon ISSF World Cup, with an international personal best 122 out of 125 targets. She also won gold in the trap mixed teams event.
The World Championships campaign is now over for the Australian Trap Team.
