AN emerging footballer who played a senior game in the Hampden league this year is now on an AFL list.
Toby McMullin, who played for Port Fairy, joined Greater Western Sydney Giants via Tuesday night's draft.
The Vic Country forward was selected with pick 34.
Melbourne-based McMullin has ties to the south-west and was eager to play for the Seagulls when he had the opportunity in between NAB League commitments with Sandringham Dragons and APS football with Melbourne Grammar.
His family owns a house in Port Fairy and his mum grew up on a farm outside of Hamilton.
His dad Ian played 49 games for Essendon and Collingwood in the late 1980s and early '90s.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.