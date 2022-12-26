The Standard

Laang sprincar driver Ash Cook targets more success in speedweek following first feature race win

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 26 2022 - 2:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ash Cook, pictured racing at Premier Speedway earlier this year, is excited to get more seat time throughout speedweek. Picture by Anthony Brady

Laang sprintcar driver Ash Cook is channelling the confidence gained from his breakthrough maiden feature race win into speedweek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.