The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Sun shines on hot cars, bikes at Lake Pertobe show

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 27 2022 - 3:00pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Linton Dumesny has only owned his red Corvette for a week which he put on display on Tuesday. Picture by Anthony Brady

The little red Corvette at the Lake Pertobe car show has only been in Warrnambool's Linton Dumesny's possession for a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.