Having a baby on Christmas Day is pretty special but Bushfield couple Courtney and Tim Atwell know that both of their children arriving on December 25 is very rare.
Mum Courtney was shocked on Christmas morning to find she had gone into labour with baby Ted arriving in a hurry on his big sister's second birthday.
"We'll never forget the kids' birthdays," dad Tim said.
When his daughter, Isla, was born on Christmas Day two years ago, Tim's mates even came up with a new nickname for him.
"They call me God," he said with a laugh.
Even though Ted's due date was December 23, Courtney never imagined she would be back in hospital on Christmas Day giving birth.
"We didn't plan for Christmas Day," Tim said.
But their friends had joked the siblings could indeed be sharing a birthday - and they turned out to be right.
"Everyone else said that he was going to come Christmas Day but I didn't think it would happen again," Courtney said.
"I think it would be pretty rare."
The first Courtney knew the family was about to get another Christmas Day surprise was on Sunday morning.
"I didn't know I was in labour until I woke up. It all happened very quickly," she said.
Courtney woke a little after 7am on Christmas Day and had spontaneously gone into labour, then intense contractions started.
The couple arrived at the Warrnambool Base Hospital at 8.15am.
Ted was born 14 minutes later at 8.29am, weighing seven pounds and 14 ounces
"He came very quick," Courtney said.
Isla had arrived eight days after her December 17 due date at 8.15pm in 2020, weighing seven pounds and three ounces.
On Sunday, Isla spent Christmas morning with family before going to the maternity ward at South West Healthcare to meet her new little brother - a Christmas present she was delighted with.
"She's very excited. She loves babies and dolls. She's very intrigued," Courtney said.
With little chance to have a birthday cake for Isla on Sunday, the family plan to belatedly celebrate her second birthday after they arrive home from the hospital on Tuesday.
"I felt pretty bad because it was her birthday and I had to leave," Courtney said.
And with both Courtney and Tim having their birthdays in January, it makes for a busy few weeks of celebrations ahead for the family of four.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.