The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South West Healthcare launches online dashboard for live ED waiting times

Updated December 24 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City hospital launches dashboard to see ED wait times

An online dashboard is now showing waiting times at South West Healthcare emergency department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.