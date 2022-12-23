City hospital launches dashboard to see ED wait times

An online dashboard is now showing waiting times at South West Healthcare emergency department.
The dashboard has been designed to help people who are unable to see a GP and are considering coming to ED with non-urgent injuries.
It will allow the community to see how many people are being treated at any one time, as well as how many people are in the waiting room, and the average wait time to be seen by a doctor.
In the case of an emergency people should continue to call Triple-000 and present to the emergency department.
For people with a cold and respiratory symptoms or sporting injuries that are non-urgent, this tool will allow them to find a time to present when the ED is not at maximum capacity.
The dashboard can be accessed via the South West Healthcare website.
SWH advises if you have a non-urgent illness or injury to try the following alternatives before going to the ED:
