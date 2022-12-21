The Standard
Seven-month investigation into Warrnambool drug trafficking culminates with police raids

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 22 2022 - 6:48pm, first published 8:15am
'They can't catch me': Woman allegedly sells drugs to covert police

A Warrnambool woman who allegedly sold methamphetamine to undercover investigators told them she supplied the town and that police couldn't catch her.

