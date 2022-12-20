The Standard
Roma Britnell 'happy' to keep same portfolio in new Liberal shadow cabinet

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated December 21 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said she was "very satisfied" to retain her ports and freight spokesperson portfolio in the new Victorian shadow cabinet.

South West Coast MP Roma Britnell says she is happy to retain her ports and freight portfolio in the Victorian shadow cabinet.

