Warrnambool City Council fixes new boat ramp after Deakin debacle

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated December 21 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 12:00pm
The newly rebuilt Warrnambool boat ramp prior to the remedial works Warrnambool City Council were forced to make.

Warrnambool City Council has finished emergency changes to its rebuilt boat ramp after Deakin University complained it could no longer launch its boat.

