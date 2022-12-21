Warrnambool City Council has finished emergency changes to its rebuilt boat ramp after Deakin University complained it could no longer launch its boat.
The new ramp opened in early December, but when Deakin tried to launch its research vessel the trailer ran aground at the top of the ramp because the angle between the flat ground and inclined ramp was too sharp.
The council said it immediately convened a meeting with Deakin, along with the builder and designer of the ramp, and state government organisation Better Boating Victoria, to work out what adjustments needed to be made.
"Council... has made adjustments to the southern lane of the boat ramp. This involved reducing the apex of the ramp where two sections at different gradients were joined," a council spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said grinding down the sharp angle had solved the problem and Deakin could once again launch its boat.
The $3.5 million upgrade included rebuilding the jetties on either side of the ramp, as well as installing a grooved concrete slope for better traction and edifying the rock revetments protecting the ramp from erosion.
Aside from the Deakin complaint, a group of boat users is concerned the ramp is still subject to wave surges that can make launching difficult and potentially dangerous.
Better Boating Victoria's Katherine Grech said the organisation would work with the council on possible ways to reduce wave energy at the site.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
