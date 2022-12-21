Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic organisers face the heartbreaking decision of axing the women's event after just one edition following a shock $20,000 government funding cut.
The state government this year provided additional funding of $40,000 towards the inaugural Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic, held the day after the iconic men's race.
The future of the women's event is now in doubt after the funding was slashed just before the Dan Andrews-led Labor Government went into caretaker mode.
The funding is used to provide essential road safety marshalls and policing costs.
Warrnambool Citizens Road Race Committee executive officer Shane Wilson said during the election campaign and since Labor's win he had contacted Labor candidate Kylie Gaston and new elected Upper House MP Jacinta Ermacora, of Warrnambool.
However, the committee has not received any support and with the event now six weeks away, the reduction in funding for women's cycling means that event and the whole weekend will run at a significant loss.
"The local Warrnambool Citizens Road Race Committee has worked tirelessly to ensure the future of this event and now finds itself without a voice to make the argument of support for our great event," he said.
"The event exists on the back of thousands of hours of voluntary local work of committee members and Warrnambool citizens who marshal voluntarily on the day.
"In fact over the weekend of the event in excess of 50 locals volunteer time to ensure the event runs seamlessly. It is locals who make this event great and who are proud to own such an institution. This news will hurt many."
Mr Wilson said the first Melbourne to Warrnambool was held in 1895 and there had been 106 editions of the second-oldest one-day cycling classic in the world.
"Not only is the 'Warrny' the second-oldest, it is the second-longest in terms of distance behind the Milan-San Remo race," he said, adding that in John Craven's book the Warrnambool classic was described as "an Australian sports institution".
"The honour role is a collection of Australian cycling greats, and the Warrny has stood the test of time and remains as one of Australia's most sought after cycling crowns," he said.
"The 2022 edition saw the first Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic, which allowed women to battle it out down the fabled Raglan Parade finishing straight.
"This event was celebrated within cycling, particularly among current and former women cyclists who at last were being provided with equal billing and accorded equal respect."
Mr Wilson said the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic was unique as it was owned by the Warrnambool Citizens Road Race Committee, on behalf of the Warrnambool community.
"This community connection, and the race's deep historical roots to the Western District of Victoria, have ensured the race has survived its many challenges," he said.
"This event is one of the few true historical and great sporting events in Australia.
"We cannot let it go. It should be celebrated and elevated to the standing it has rightfully earned over 127 years."
Mr Wilson said the cost of delivering the women's event was similar to the Melbourne to Warrnambool, but without support the women's race was at considerable risk of not going ahead.
"Women's cycling attracts less participants than men's cycling events and is yet to attract the corporate dollars that the Melbourne to Warrnambool does," he said.
"Therefore, without adequate government support the event runs at a significant loss. Without support, women will not be provided with an equal opportunity to participate.
"The funding cut coupled with significant increases in running costs, means the event will run at a sizeable loss.
"This cut in funding has made the women's event unviable and the second-oldest one day cycling classic in the world, not a financial proposition.
"Such historical and culturally important events cannot operate in the current climate of high compliance costs without appropriate support.
"The outcome of the state government's decision makes the future of an event which survived two world wars, which started in the 19th century, dubious at best.
"The introduction of the women's event was long overdue and the local committee worked with cycling for a considerable period to deliver the event. Unless funding is reinstated, it has all been to no avail."
The state government confirmed it had provided a one-off grant in 2022 to establish the women's standalone race that would not be continued for next year's event.
