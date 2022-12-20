The Standard
Record numbers continue to seek help from Warrnambool & District Food Share

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 4:15pm
Warrnambool and District Food Share volunteers Shirly Ladhams and Allan McKenzie with warehouse managers Tonia Wilcox and JP Gaston, dressed as Santa.

Rising cost of living pressures have seen a record number of families and agencies seeking support from Food Share, which has upped its volunteer hours to cope with the demand.

