The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

74-year-old Simpson man dies in a quad bike rollover near Pirron Yallock

Lillian Altman
William Huynh
Jessica Howard
By Lillian Altman, William Huynh, and Jessica Howard
· Updated December 20 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Senior Sergeant Danny Brown. This is a file photo.

Police say their thoughts are with the family of a Simpson man who died in a quad bike rollover just days before Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.