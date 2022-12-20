Police say their thoughts are with the family of a Simpson man who died in a quad bike rollover just days before Christmas.
The 74-year-old man was alone when he rolled and became stuck under his quad bike on a Tomahawk Creek Road property at Pirron Yallock about 10am Tuesday.
Victoria Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended to free him.
WorkSafe have confirmed it is investigating the incident.
Sergeant Jamie Kahle, of the Colac police highway patrol unit, said six police members attended the property, alongside CFA, SES, Ambulance Victoria and WorkSafe.
"It's a tragic outcome," he told The Standard.
"When you go to work, you expect to come home, and in this case, the gentleman won't.
"His family were at the property which makes it even harder, as you can imagine, they were all devastated."
Sergeant Kahle said fatal accidents had a huge impact on those who attended.
"A member recently said that for every person who dies, there's about 17 other people it affects immediately, from family through to emergency services and first responders," he said.
Western region division two road safety manager Acting Senior Sergeant Danny Brown said the "tragic" fatal crash hit hard just days before Christmas.
"We really want everyone to be safe and to make it home to be with their family this weekend," he said.
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said he was also thinking of the first responders, including police members from division one, who attended the fatal accident.
"It's a reminder that as much as we call it road safety, it's really about safety in vehicles - both on and off the road," he said.
"Road safety doesn't just end at the road, if you're in a vehicle, safety always applies."
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said police had seen a spike in serious injury collisions involving bikes in recent months.
He said Operation Vertical would run from January 16 to February 18 in an effort to reduce trauma to riders.
"There will be a particular focus on motorcycles within all of our division two shires - Warrnambool, Corangamite, Moyne, Southern Grampians and Glenelg," Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said.
"We'll be tackling speed and fatigue, as well as safety compliance, and really anything that contributes to fatal or serious injury collisions."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
