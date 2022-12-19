JOHN MacInnes is stepping down from Warrnambool community radio station 3WAY FM's committee after 24 years at the helm.
He is being replaced by Ann Morris, joined by Bart Gane in the vice-president role and Heather Martin-Trigg as treasurer.
Since being appointed to the committee in 1998, Mr MacInnes has either been secretary, president or vice-president.
Mr MacInnes will continue in his broadcasting role at the community station.
"Out of interest I went to the annual general meeting in 1998 and was named vice-president that night to commence the role in 1999," Mr MacInnes said.
He first became involved with radio in the 1980s at 3HA in Hamilton.
In 1992, when he was on an advisory committee with the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia, Mr MacInnes won the Michael Law Award, named after the "father of community broadcasting in Australia".
When Mr MacInnes was the school principal at Colac Technical School in 1994 he presented a show with another staff member about the goings on at the school.
He said when the radio station was Community Radio Endeavour Warrnambool it ran as a no-sport alternative. But when football coverage was dropped by 3YB, Mr MacInnes convinced the station to take it on.
"There was no-one covering it and the league were pretty disappointed so we thought why don't we have a crack at it," he said.
The Standard financially backed the station to purchase new equipment enabling it to record outside the studio.
"We did that for a number of years and I think we did it pretty successfully," Mr MacInnes said. "We won a few media awards in Melbourne for football coverage.
"Then 3YB decided to take it back on again so we both did a different game each."
Mr MacInnes said he believed this coverage gained the station more listeners and led to other improvements in the studio's technology.
He said the radio station's technology had changed over the years with the introduction of apps and playbacks online.
"When people used to ask us for a copy of an interview we had to go to the station logger and extract it from that and send it to them but now it's on demand."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.