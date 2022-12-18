Safety regulator WorkSafe is assessing whether the new Warrnambool nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe complies with occupational health and safety regulations.
A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed when contacted by The Standard that the safety regulator was reviewing the operation of the slide.
"WorkSafe is assessing whether occupational health and safety obligations are being met," she said.
A WorkSafe officer was seen near the slide last week taking notes and the investigation comes as users and residents raise concerns after a number of serious injuries.
At least two videos of people appearing to injure themselves are circulating on social media, including one in which a young male claims he broke his leg and demands an ambulance be immediately called.
The $1.77 million revamp of Lake Pertobe playground was officially opened on Friday, December 9.
Carers were last week urged by the Warrnambool City Council to assess whether the new nine-metre slide was suitable for their child's abilities and a caution sign has now been installed.
Under the heading, "This is a super-fast, super-fun slide!", there are a number of warnings.
To make your ride down the slide as safe as possible please:
A council spokesman previously confirmed the council had received reports of accidents at the new Lake Pertobe slide, including one during which a young man seriously injured his leg.
"We know that hundreds of people have used the nine-metre slide since it was opened on Friday and have had a great time doing so."
The spokesman said the slide and other recreation facilities, such as the flying foxes and skate park, should be used during daylight hours only.
"We encourage all adults, including parents and carers, to make considered decisions when using the slide, or allowing children to use the slide," he said.
"We will install a sign that reminds playspace users how to enjoy the slide safely."
The spokesman said the council conducted extensive community consultation on the design of the new adventure playground.
"The master plan actions included the provision of a 'diverse range of exciting, unique, challenging and innovative play for all ages'," he said.
"The slide was recommended by experienced landscape architects and complies in every respect with Australian Standards."
The council already has its share of concerns with WorkSafe after being charged over a concrete walkway collapse at the city's saleyards in October, 2020.
Warrnambool council faces a maximum penalty of almost $1.5 million and it is understood WorkSafe warned the council in 2015-16 about structures at the South West Victoria Livestock Exchange, including the concrete public walkways and the agents' catwalks.
It's believed that the council is engaging in a mediation process with WorkSafe and the case is listed for a further mention on March 6 in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court next year.
