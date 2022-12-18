The Standard
A new sign has been erected at the slide warning it's 'super fast'

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 18 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 4:15pm
The new sign at the recently installed nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe.

Safety regulator WorkSafe is assessing whether the new Warrnambool nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe complies with occupational health and safety regulations.

