Savvy south-west shoppers have bagged a bargain at the Boxing Day sales across the region.
Harvey Norman opened at 8am for those keen to save on big-ticket items.
Proprietor Abby McDonough-Cooke said one of its biggest sellers was the V7 Dyson Advanced vacuum cleaner on sale for $349. She said within the first two hours of opening they had sold five of the popular vacuum cleaner. "They're walking out the door," she said.
Another hot item was the JBL partyboxes - speakers which light up and play music - and the Samsung 75-inch Q60 television that was on sale for $1795, a saving of $700. It also had a one-day offer for people who spent $250 plus on eligible items receiving 10 per cent back as a Harvey Norman gift card.
She said the store was fully staffed and "ready to rock and roll". "Lots of people have been coming through," she said. "It's definitely busy at our end."
Rebel Sport Warrnambool store manager Nick Alexandrou said it was prepared for a busy day.
He said the two main sale offers were buy one, get half price on all clothing, excluding licensed items, and up to 50 per cent off a wide selection of shoes.
"Everything's planned pretty heavily because it's our biggest day of the year," Mr Alexandrou said.
Liebig Street's Something For Me owner Annie Freitag said it was a busy day at the womenswear store which had 20 per cent off all clothing and sale racks.
"The shop's full of people at the moment," Ms Freitag said. "It's very good."
Warrnambool's Freya King bought some Dr. Martens sandals for $20 off, while Maddi Flynn purchased a new jumper with them both wearing the new items they'd just bought. Maddi also bought some bathers.
Joe McCall and Jack Couch said they were looking for bargains with Joe purchasing two T-shirts and a pair of shorts and Jack on the lookout for something new. "We're only shopping for discounts," Joe said.
Warrnambool's Pitstop Menswear owner Lea Watson said it had its usual sale racks out the front and the latest summer stock, some of which was yet-to-be unpacked.
"It all arrived before the doors closed on Christmas Eve," Mrs Watson said. "It's the very latest clothing. With the Tommy (Hilfiger) it's what's just landed in Australia."
Taylors Surfodesy proprietor Max Taylor said it was trading as usual with some sale racks out the front, including half-price thongs. He said its Christmas business was good and there was a late rush in the few days prior. Other stores The Standard spoke to said they were the same.
"It was steady all December," Mr Taylor said. "They did come with a late rush in the last couple of days. "The second-last day is traditionally always the busiest day which it was this year. Friday was huge."
He said it was different to 2021 when the city welcomed Melbourne visitors who came out of lockdown but were unable to travel overseas or interstate due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We've been way down on last year because last year was exceptional... We had record figures last year that will never be repeated," Mr Taylor said.
"We just need some good seasonal weather which it seems we're going to get on Tuesday which is good."
Ms Freitag said the shop was busier than usual the week of Christmas which was "very good" and December was on par with previous years.
