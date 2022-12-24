The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club and city council partner for summer initiative

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 25 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professional lifeguards Sami Zehir and Will McNeil patrol Warrnambool's Lady Bay. Thousands of people are expected to visit this summer. Picture by Anthony Brady

Beachgoers to Warrnambool's Lady Bay can swim more safely over summer thanks to a new partnership between Life Saving Victoria and Warrnambool City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.