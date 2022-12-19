It was mixed emotions for long-time educator Maryanne Mills who farewelled Warrnambool East Kindergarten this week, retiring after more than 30 years.
Mrs Mills began working at the kinder in 1992 and has held various roles including a kindergarten teacher, an educational leader and supervisor.
The kinder has become her second home and in some families Mrs Mills has taught three generations.
Mrs Mills said kinder children hadn't changed and "ultimately want to please you and to impress you".
"Most children are very worldly but in saying that they've still got that innocence about them but they are very IT savvy," she said.
Her highlight has been building positive relationships with the children and their families and seeing them return with younger siblings, as well as the teamwork of "many wonderful educators over my years".
"In this job you come to work and a child says something to you, or puts their hand on your shoulder, or sits on your knee it gives you joy and you recognise the important part you play in their life, that they trust you and that kinder is a safe place," she said.
Mrs Mills, who also taught at St Pius X and Purnim's St Marcellus primary schools, said she saw the value in quality early childhood education and it was vital children received "a good start".
"The early years are the most important for a lot of reasons but particularly the focus is on social and emotional (development) because if a child isn't socially and emotionally ready and prepared for school then that impacts on the experience they have when they go to school."
She's planning on easing into retirement but said it wouldn't hit her until January when everyone else returned to school. Mrs Mills is looking forward to spending time with husband Robert, who retired from Wannon Water in March after 41 years, their children Rebecca, Nicholas and Xavier and nine grandchildren, who range in age from 13 to three years.
