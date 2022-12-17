The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Busy Warrnambool freight company struggling to find staff

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
December 18 2022 - 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allen's Freight supervisor Peter Menz with receptionist Liz Weir-Smith. Picture by Sean McKenna.

A busy Warrnambool business is struggling to attract staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.