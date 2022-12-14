FREMANTLE recruit Josh Corbett hopes his forward line strengths will help him earn a spot in the Dockers' best 22 early next season.
The North Warrnambool Eagles export - renowned for his aerobic capacity and strong marking - is settling into his new AFL home after crossing to the Western Australian club from Gold Coast in the off-season.
But Corbett knows he faces competition for a spot in attack with Melbourne premiership player Luke Jackson also joining the club and top-10 pick Jye Amiss, who impressed in the Dockers' two finals, among those hoping to entrench themselves in the Justin Longmuir-coached team.
"I believe in my ability to play AFL football but I understand it's no guarantee so I am going to work my bum off to try and get in - the same as all the other forwards - to get the opportunity," Corbett said.
"It's just a matter of me continuing to refine my craft and learning the roles."
The 26-year-old, who is living with Cobden export Sean Darcy for the time being, said high training standards would help his cause.
"I find it funny at football clubs - the people you're closest with tend to be the ones you're fighting with for spots at the same time," he laughed.
"As I mentioned, that's the good thing with no egos here, everyone's happy to help and educate people.
"If look at the different age groups with the likes of Jye Amiss and Joshy Treacy, (who) is quite young, compared to Matty Taberner. It's good that everyone can learn off each other - everyone has different tricks.
"I am just looking forward to being a sponge to learn off them and hopefully get to work with them at the highest level."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.