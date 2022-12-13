The Standard

Heytesbury Rebels, Essendon Maribyrnong Park talent Milly Illingworth named in Australia's Under 19 World Cup squad

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west fast bowler Milly Illingworth celebrates a wicket against Western Australia. Picture by Cricket Australia

Emerging fast bowling star Milly Illingworth describes the past 24 hours as a whirlwind, "surreal" experience and one she'll forever be grateful for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.