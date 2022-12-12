After getting a taste for senior football this year, Allansford young gun Lachlan Read is eager for his first full season of senior football in 2023.
The midfielder played two senior and three reserve games for the Cats in 2022 but saved his best work for the under 18s where he claimed club and league best and fairest awards.
He said he is "real keen to step up" to the top-level and so far has settled into Cats' pre-season training seamlessly.
The teenage midfielder, who has been a Cat all his life, admitted to receiving an offer from a Hampden league club before choosing to stay with Allansford in the Warrnambool and District league.
"(I decided to) just stick it out here with the boys and play a bit of local footy," he said.
This season Read hopes to improve aspects of his game such as his kicking and wouldn't mind nabbing himself a few senior league best and fairest votes in the process.
He hopes to break into the side's midfield but if not will settle for the forward line.
From a team perspective, the youngster believes the Cats are well-poised to rise up the ladder and may even be a chance to play finals.
The additions of three-time Warrnambool premiership player Brad Bull and two-time Allansford best-and-fairest winner Nick Johnstone will certainly help its chances.
"I reckon we'll go alright this year, we have a few recruits in that are pretty good," Read said. "He (Bull) is a handy footballer. I'll learn a lot from him."
Read has been impressed with the strong numbers at the club's pre-season sessions, where he is slowly building his fitness back to in-season levels.
He is looking forward to playing under coach Tim Nowell again, after the latter ran the under 18 program two years ago.
"I've grown a good bond with him (Nowell)," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
