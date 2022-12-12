The Standard

Allansford rising talent Lachlan Read excited for first full year of senior Warrnambool and District league football

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 12 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford's Lachlan Read is excited for his first full season of senior football. Picture by Matt Hughes

After getting a taste for senior football this year, Allansford young gun Lachlan Read is eager for his first full season of senior football in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.