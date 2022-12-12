Kacey Carman loves coming back to play for her home club Brierly-Christ Church.
In her first season of premier cricket with Plenty Valley, Carman returned to guide the Bulls' women's team to a 51-run win against Cobden on Sunday.
Opening the batting with 38 runs, Carman combined with Amy McKenzie for a 50-run partnership. The 17-year-old later fetched 1-5 from three overs, including the crucial first scalp of Cobden captain Ingrid Bellman, as one of six wicket-takers.
"Everyone contributed which was amazing," the medium-pacer said. "It was probably one of our best performances bowling-wise Brierly's had in a long time. It was good to come home and play with my local club again."
Carman's second appearance for the Bulls this season was off the back of her best performance with Plenty Valley's thirds on December 4. The Warrnambool College student opened for 35 runs and snared 3-4 from 5.5 overs, including five maidens, in a one-wicket loss. As the sole Warrnambool representative at Plenty Valley, Carman said it was "an incredible opportunity" playing premier-level cricket at the Melbourne-based club.
"The coaching is just amazing up there, I've learnt so much already and it's only my first season," she said. "I was very nervous at the start but once I kind of got myself in it a bit and started playing a few games I definitely starting building a bit more confidence throughout it. "
After reaching her goal of a premier cricket debut, Carman is now focused on training and bettering herself as a cricketer while a finals berth for the fourth-placed Brierly-Christ Church could be on the cards when games resume next year.
"We haven't played finals yet in the women's but I think we definitely deserve it and it would just be incredible for all the girls to experience playing in a final," she said.
Carman will return to premier cricket duties with two Twenty20 games in Geelong on Sunday.
"Playing against a few more Warrnambool girls, a few more familiar faces which will be interesting," Carman said. "Geelong's a strong side so we'll see how we go."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
