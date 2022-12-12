The Standard

Brierly-Christ Church's Kacey Carman relishing premier league opportunity with Plenty Valley

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:42pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kacey Carman opened the batting for Brierly-Christ Church on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Kacey Carman loves coming back to play for her home club Brierly-Christ Church.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.