LAYLA Watson had already packed her bags and was on her way home when she received a call which would help increase her Australian All-Schools Track and Field Championships medal haul.
The Warrnambool College student, who had collected a silver in the under 18 200-metre sprint and bronze in the 400m, returned to the Adelaide venue on Sunday to snare second in the 4x400m mixed relay.
Watson, 17, was one of two Warrnambool athletes to medal at the competition with Emmanuel College's Grace Kelly claiming bronze in the under 17 100m sprint after overcoming a fall in her heat and bronze as part of a 4x100m relay team.
Watson, coming off back-to-back Warrnambool Gift wins, said being part of the relay was an added bonus.
"We'd already left and then the guy from team Vic called us and was like 'Layla's in the relay, you've got to come back and run'," she said.
"It was a lot of fun. It was the first time that (mixed) relay has been run at a national event.
"I ran the third leg. It is very different - you can just hear them (the boys) running."
Watson was rapt with her individual results, which also included fifth in the under 18 100m, particularly given the varying weather conditions.
"I am really, really happy and I got PBs (personal bests) in all my events," she said.
"Friday was nice. It was warm but it wasn't hot but Saturday was 38 (degrees), it was way too hot, and yesterday was 20 and rain. It was very different every day.
"It is just a lot of fun - you've travelled all this way to run so you can just try your best."
Taking a relaxed mindset in was Watson's goal.
It paid off.
"I just wanted to make the finals and do a PB out of the two of them (100m and 200m) and I got a bit more than I expected," she said.
Kelly was determined to persevere after injuring herself in the 100m heats.
She fell at the finish line and ran the final sore and still made the podium.
"It was basically a few metres from the finish line and I luckily fell over the finish line," Kelly said.
"It was quite a big stack. I hit my head and the whole left-side of my body is all grazed and I got carried off by first-aid.
"It was a bit tough to back-up two hours after that (in the final).
"It was hard, mentally being shocked and my body being in a bit of pain."
Kelly said it was an obstacle she wanted to overcome, particularly given it was on the national stage.
"I wanted to get back out there and prove I could back up," she said.
"I wasn't sure the next day if I was going to run the 200m or not because of how my body was but I thought 'it's my last race (for the competition) I might as well give it a go'."
The sprinting sensation will now enjoy a break until the Victorian country championships in late January.
Kelly said it was the ideal time to assess her form across the past 12 months.
"It's been a bit up and down. I've had a few good moments and then others haven't been great," Kelly said.
Watson and Kelly - part of the DPS running stable - will both compete at the Athletics Australia track and field championships, slated for Brisbane in April.
Kelly, whose best time in the 100m is a sizzling 11.98 seconds, wants to "consistently break 12 seconds".
"I think that is the big picture that every athlete is looking forward to," she said of the national titles.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.