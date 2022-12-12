BROCK Hallett is quietly confident he can carry winning form into his first race at Premier Speedway in 11 months.
The Portland-based sprintcar driver has captured a win and two runner-up finishes at Sydney's modern Eastern Creek circuit in recent weeks, fuelling belief ahead of a jam-packed summer schedule which will include races in Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and more in New South Wales.
His next meeting is Max's Race at Allansford on Saturday night.
Hallett, 31, said it was imperative to compete at different tracks against different opponents in order to improve as a driver.
"We go here, we go there, we make it all work," he told The Standard.
"Weekdays are irrelevant - you just know if it's race day.
"It's good racing different competitors and not racing the same guys each week.
"To be better you have to race against the best guys all over the place."
The chance to race at Premier Speedway - the home of the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in early 2023 - was important.
"I haven't raced at Premier since the classic (earlier this year) so it's been 11 months," Hallett, whose best result at the classic is 12th, said.
"I am looking forward to it, especially with the big races coming up at Warrnambool, it's one of the tracks you need to race at to get your eye in and get some practice in.
"I haven't raced down here (in Victoria) at all (so far this season) because everything we've planned has been washed out.
"With James (McFadden) coming back, it will be good to gauge ourselves against him."
Hallett hopes competing at other circuits across Australia might give him a slight edge in Max's Race.
"The team is working really well together, we're really working on consistency," he said.
"We're trying not to over-complicate it. Being in the seat helps a lot - I have had 11 races already this season while most people down here would've had one or two if they're lucky."
Hallett said Warrnambool's Jamie Veal, who has been competing across Australia too, has laps under his belt as does World of Outlaws ace McFadden.
"I am trying to be in the seat because you have the likes of James for instance who does 80 races a year and he's already got a massive head-start on us, so we want to race as much as we can to put ourselves in the best position," he said.
Winning at the multi-million dollar Eastern Creek complex, which opened earlier this year, gave Hallett a boost ahead of his challenging schedule.
"We had a win there late last season and the two previous times I ran there this season I ran second both times, so it was finally good (a few weeks ago) to get across the line and a get a win," he said.
"I really like the new track. It's really fast and really flowing and has a lot of potential and there's also a lot of big races there in January which we're going to so it's good to go as a bit of a practice and test run."
Hallett, who had planned to race in the washed out South Australian title at the weekend, said success in motorsport helped drive teams.
"We try and do as best we can to keep the team momentum up and to keep the everyone in good thoughts and good spirits," he said.
"If you have a few bad nights but you've had a few good nights then you can reflect on the good nights."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
