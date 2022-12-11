The Standard

Gunditjmara Bulls coach beau Arnold delighted as side qualifies for first Limestone coast rugby league grand final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 11 2022 - 1:35pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Gunditjmara Bulls secured a Limestone Coast Rugby League grand final berth after proving too strong for the Naracoorte Jets on Saturday. Photographer Sean McKenna was there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.