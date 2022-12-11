Wesley Yambuk coach Jason Mungean was delighted to see his side earn its first win of the season, following a clinical batting performance against Port Fairy on Saturday.
Batting first at Avery's Paddock the Beavers amassed 7-236 from 45 overs and restricted the Pirates to 186 all out, in reply.
"(It's) fantastic to get a win on the board," Mungean said.
"It's been hard work so far and the boys have been putting in and today was a pretty good effort."
Zavier Mungean (58) and Walker Owen (65 not out) starred with the bat for the Beavers and were well-supported by Nick Blacker (38) and Pratheek Josy (28).
Blacker returned for a one-off game for his former side as there was a bye in the Sunraysia cricket competition.
Kaden Wilson was the Pirates' best bowler, claiming 3-31.
Mungean praised the side's batting performance.
"It was the best I've seen him (Zavier) bat for a longtime," he said.
"He made 50-odd, he creamed everything and really set up the foundation.
"Walker Owen came in and made his first 50 in senior cricket.
"He just batted superbly and he had help from Pratheek Josy who chipped in, hit a couple of boundaries and hit a big six.
"It was a fantastic batting effort today."
For the Pirates Brent Goonan top-scored with a classy 61 while Archie Bolden's figures of 3-27 stood out for the Beavers.
Mungean believes the victory will boost his side's confidence going forward.
"(It's) something to get the boys up and about," he said.
