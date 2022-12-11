An exquisite shooting performance from the Warrnambool Mermaids saw them overcome Portland Coasters 86-61 in the Country Basketball League on Saturday.
The fixture - held at the Arc - was a re-match of last year's grand final however this time the result was reversed.
"It was a great win," Mermaids coach Katie O'Keefe said.
"It was almost a reversal in roles in terms of how well we hit the three-point shot, as they did in the grand final.
"We were lucky enough to come away with that win which was good."
Paiyton Noonan led the way for the Mermaids, scoring 30 points.
Ten of those were from beyond the arc, with O'keefe saying she would have only taken 11-or-12 attempts.
"Thirty points for Paiyton Noonan, it was a bit of fun," she said.
"As it just kept going on she just kept hitting another shot, after another shot, after another shot. She was really feeling it, she had a great game."
O'Keefe also praised her leading scorer's work at the other end of the court.
"Paiyton Noonan's come along really well in defence," she said.
"Grabbing some big boards. She knows she can score anytime but I'm really happy with how her defence is coming along as well."
Tanielle Knight top-scored for the Coasters with 12 points.
On Sunday, the Mermaids weren't able to replicate their form, going down 45-57 to Mount Gambier Lakers at the Arc.
Meg Carlin (18 points) top-scored for an under-strength Mermaids' outfit.
"It was the complete opposite (to Saturday)," O'Keefe said.
"We couldn't buy a basket. I have to credit the girls for their hustle and intensity. They had a game last night, we lost four of those players to other commitments.
"But just tired legs, they tried real hard but shots just did not fall for us."
