An even spread of contributors across three games secured Pomborneit the South West division one T20 title in Cobden on Saturday.
This year's competition was played as a one-day, knock-out format, with the Bulls triumphing by 77 runs against Cobden in the decider under lights.
Bulls captain Grant Place was thrilled with the result, describing it as a "great win".
"We're always confident if we play well we're going to be thereabouts against most teams," he said.
"It was nice that we actually put a pretty consistent performance in every single game.
"We were strong with the bat, ball and in the field all three games."
The Bulls spot in the grand final came via wins against Terang and Noorat.
The victors shared the load, with three batters - David Murphy (104), Tom Place (100) and Tharaka Sendanayake (86) - scoring 50-plus runs for the day.
Stephen Hill (five wickets) and Thomas Darcy (four wickets) were the most dangerous of the Bulls bowlers.
"There wasn't too many passengers on the day which was needed because it was a long gruelling day of three T20s," Place said.
"It wasn't overly hot but it was hot enough through the middle part of the day."
Sendanayake was the star of the show in the grand final with both bat and ball.
The Bulls all-rounder struck 60 off 35 balls in the first innings before finishing with figures of 2-6, as the Knights were dismissed for just 67, chasing an imposing 144.
"He was brilliant," Place said of Sendanayake.
"He's bowled well since the time he got here five-years ago but it was as well as he's batted for probably four-or-five years.
"He was seeing them big and at the end there he was hitting them to wherever he wanted to."
Darcy bowled exceptionally for the Bulls claiming 4-11.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
