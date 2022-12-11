Warrnambool runner Tom Hynes has no doubts Clinton Hall would have appreciated seeing hundreds of people participate in the inaugural Hally's Run/Walk on Sunday.
The fun run was held at Lake Pertobe and saw people compete in three-kilometre and six kilometre events in honour of Hall - a talented runner and champion footballer from the region - who passed away suddenly at the age of 43 in July this year.
Hynes, who used to run with Hall, claimed the six-kilometre crown with a time of about 19 minutes and 30 seconds.
"(I'm) pretty happy with that," he said of his run.
"(It's) just a good day to come out and pay respects to Clinton.
"I used to run with him a fair bit back in the day so it's pretty special to have this run started and just good to honour him.
"He was very community-minded with sport.
"One hundred per cent he'd love seeing all the young footy kids out and a couple of the young runners as well, because it meant a lot to him."
Youngster Hamish Dobson was the quickest in the three-kilometre race, much to his delight.
"(I'm) real happy actually," he said.
"I haven't been doing that much running actually, I'm very surprised."
Organiser Jacob Rhodes was thrilled with the turnout for the event, which he confirmed would be held annually.
"It's probably a bit overwhelming really," he said.
"You knew that the community would get behind it but to this capacity blew us away."
Rhodes thanked everyone for coming and echoed Hines' sentiment about how Hall would have felt about the event.
"Knowing Hally, he wouldn't have wanted the fuss but at the same time, deep down he would have loved it," he said.
"He wouldn't have expected a turnout like this either. He was a great man and you feel for his family. You just want to help out and do what we can."
Money raised from the run will go towards Hall's three children, Will, Ella and Jack, who all competed in the event.
