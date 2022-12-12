Warrnambool-based athlete Liz Aitken is sternly focused on improvement after an excellent result in Wagga Wagga over the weekend.
The renowned strongwoman, part of Southwest Strength Sports and training at Iron Armour Gym, enjoyed a strong showing at Australia's Strongest Middleweight Series on Saturday, taking out the win in round three of the series in the 82kg category.
It sets up a tilt at the finals for the dedicated performer, which will be held in Queensland next year.
I was so happy with how everything went.- Liz Aitken
"I was so happy with how everything went. I was able to hit everything on comp day that I had been working on with my training so it was great," she told The Standard.
"I'll just keep focusing on building strength from now in the lead-up to the finals in April up in Toowoomba next year."
Aitken said she was really pleased with her consistency on competition day.
"There was five events on the day - the first was a zercher carry, so a 170kg chain yoke carry and I managed to do that in 5.69 seconds which is very fast, the quickest time out of all the females," she said.
"The other events were a deadlift medley, I deadlifted 130kg, 150kg and 170kg and the next was then a sandbag to shoulder run so I lifted 90kg onto my shoulders, run 10 metres and then drop it and pick it up, put it up on my shoulders and run again.
"I was so happy I could do that, it was hard. Really hard."
Aitken said she would enjoy a few days off before pouring all her energy into training and preparing again.
"You sort of taper the weights up every single week, so I have a coach who does all of my programming, so I train five days a week and train each of the five different comp events but I'm just looking at continuing to build my strength in the lead-up to competitions with a focus on the actual events," she said.
"Every week is just increasing weights to the different events until I'm at the weights for the competition."
