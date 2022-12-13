An opportunity to test himself in the Hampden league was too good to pass up for Jordan Fowler.
The talented 22-year-old defender has departed Timboon Demons in the Warrnambool and District league and joined Cobden for 2023.
Fresh off back-to-back club best-and-fairest wins at the Demons, Fowler said he was "keen" for the new challenge.
"It's obviously going to be a big step up from the Warrnambool and District league," he told The Standard.
"I'm up for the challenge and prepared for it, so it should be good.
"I've always wanted to play that higher level.
"It's always been a goal of mine to really test myself out and get the best out of myself."
Fowler would have been an attractive prospect for any Hampden league club but an existing relationship with newly-appointed Bombers assistant coach, Brody Mahoney, helped Cobden secure his signature.
The youngster trained with Mahoney during pre-season last year and was a big fan of his professionalism.
He already knew most of his new side off the field which also helped his decision.
Leaving the Demons wasn't easy for Fowler, who had been with the club since Auskick.
He insisted there were no hard feelings and had only good words to say about his former home.
"I love Timboon. Timboon's done a lot for me," he said.
"There's nothing but love for Timboon.
"I can't thank them enough for everything they've done.
"No bad blood it's just my time to test myself out."
The 2021 WDFNL team of the year member said he even planned on returning to the Demons at some point once he "experiences a couple more things".
Next year though, his aim is to see the Cobden play finals. The Bombers have recruited heavily this off-season, adding to their already promising, youthful squad.
The side finished sixth this year, just missing out on the post-season action and Fowler hopes to do his part to take them to the next level.
"The vibes really good at the club at the moment," he said.
"The ceiling's very high.
"We're all aiming to play finals and hopefully we'll be on that last Saturday in September."
Cobden's other recruits so far for 2023 are Jesse Williamson (Colac), Jack Hammond (Tongala), Tom Mahony (Panmure), Daniel Watson (overseas) and Ash Rosolin (Nirranda).
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
