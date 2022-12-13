The Standard

Timboon Demons' reigning best and fairest Jordan Fowler signs with Cobden for 2023 Hampden league season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 13 2022 - 7:17pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ex-Timboon Demon Jordan Fowler will play for Cobden in 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna

An opportunity to test himself in the Hampden league was too good to pass up for Jordan Fowler.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.