Following the success of last season's first representative match, Warrnambool and District cricket has named a strong women's squad to take part in the Festival of Cricket competition.
Warrnambool will play Hamilton at Reid Oval on January 8 and Mount Gambier away on January 15. The winner of that pool will then plays the winner of another pool - containing Colac, Barwon and Ballarat - in a final on January 29.
Nine players are returning from last season's side which played a one-off game against Hamilton in Port Fairy.
Jason Elliott will coach the side.
"It's just good to be able to provide some opportunities for more women to get involved," Elliott said.
"It will be great for them to showcase their skills because the improvement in the competition since last year is really good."
WDCA squad: Shannon Johnson, Hannah Meates, Jacque Dickson, Christie Stephen (Allansford-Panmure), Mikaela Doran, Gabby Lenehan, Brooke Herbertson, Alana Bellman (Nestles), Jaz Bowater, Lori Young, Tara Elliott (Hawkesdale), Jess Quinlivan Amy McKenzie (Brierly-Christ Church), Ingrid Bellman (Cobden), Grace Butters (North Warrnambool.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
