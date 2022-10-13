A sense of nostalgia washes over Josh Corbett when he walks onto Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
It's been five years since he played his last home game for North Warrnambool Eagles - a nine-goal effort against Hampden league rival Warrnambool - before embarking on a whirlwind football journey which saw him join the AFL as a mature-age recruit.
Now, after four seasons at Gold Coast, he is preparing to revive his career at Fremantle after landing at the Dockers via the trade period.
Both clubs - one north, one west - are thousands of kilometres from where Corbett first developed a love for the game.
The personable forward remains invested in North Warrnambool Eagles' progress as a past player who featured in their first senior grand final at Reid Oval in 2016.
His last home game for the club a year later was a memorable one.
"It was against Warrnambool - I had a relatively OK day, I kicked nine," he told The Standard.
"I remember my grandfather afterwards came up to me and was 'like you've had a decent day out'.
"It was playing against (the likes of) Tom Ludeman, who I used to go to school with, and with Luke Wines, Tom Batten - boys who are still running around (for North) now, so it's very nostalgic coming back here.
"This is always going to serve as a very special place (in my mind) and I tend at Christmas time to come out here and do a lot of my running to keep me grounded and take me back to the roots of it all."
Corbett, 26, remains a fan and is hoping the club - one of the competition's regular contenders after grand final losses in 2019 and 2022 - can break its drought.
"I am still cheering them on hoping that premiership is not far around the corner," he said.
Other sports - hockey, following mum Maria's footsteps, and surfing - were passions for Corbett during his childhood on the south-west coast.
He tried his hand at cricket but unlike dad Ross - a multiple premiership player at Nestles during its dominant Warrnambool and District Cricket Association era - the summer sport didn't resonate.
"I remember at about 15 or 16 playing cricket in 36-degree heat and I said to dad 'I can't do this anymore'," he said.
"We had one game together - and he'll hate me stitching him up with this - but we played a division four match and I bowled and he dropped a catch. I've never let him live it down."
Corbett has 36 AFL games to his name and admits playing football at the highest level was something "beyond my wildest dreams".
"I was really lucky to get into the VFL system (with Werribee) at the time," he said.
"Dad and I used to travel down to Werribee three times a week from Warrnambool which was pretty challenging and to get on the list at Gold Coast was just a dream come true and to continue the journey is even better again.
"I am really excited to go over to the west; I haven't been there much. It'll be nice to experience a new place and get to know the group. It seems like they're in a really exciting period."
Corbett has a connection with former AFL player Michael Barlow with the duo part of an exclusive club.
They are the only two people to have played for North Warrnambool, Werribee, Gold Coast and Fremantle.
"It is funny reflecting back on that," Corbett, who played with Barlow's brother Herb at the Eagles, said.
"The journeys have been in some ways similar - there was a bit of adversity for both players.
"I remember doing a running session out here (at Bushfield) with Mick probably four or five years ago, thinking I was really fit and I was about 20 metres behind him the whole way."
Corbett will team up with fellow Western District export Sean Darcy at Fremantle too.
Darcy, from Cobden, is two years younger but already a Dockers' best-and-fairest winner.
"Sean was always as big as he is now when he was in under 16s," he said.
"I remember him running around knocking kids over left, right and centre.
"He reached out straight away (when I signed) and his mum and my mum are pretty close. He's said 'if you need anything or need a place, don't hesitate' and that makes it easier. There's always a bit of bond with the south-west boys."
Those home-town connections, such guidance from former coaches Graeme Twaddle and Wayne Perry, give Corbett a boost too with support following his switch to the Dockers overwhelming.
"I dropped into (fruit and veg shop) Materia Brothers - my old workplace in Liebig Street - just to check in and see how they're going and a few have already converted to the Fremantle bandwagon which is fantastic,' he said.
Corbett will marry partner Mikayla in Queensland in mid-November before starting pre-season in Perth.
The move is one the pair have embraced.
"From the club's point of view, they've identified that a lot of people aren't actually from the west so they make the transition a lot easier and make it as seamless as possible," Corbett said.
"There's like a little family among the group which is really pleasing because it is one of my biggest values to feel genuinely cared for and loved and respected."
Fremantle, which made a semi-final last month, has earmarked the forward line as an area of improvement.
Corbett is eager to play his part alongside the likes of top-10 pick Jye Amiss, Matthew Taberner, Lachie Schultz, Michael Frederick, Sam Switkowski and Michael Walters.
"My energy and enthusiasm is a big one. I feel like I am able to fit into most places," he said.
"From a football perspective, my running ability, work rate and marking (are strengths) and as a forward you've got to be able to kick goals and I think that's a bit of a strength of mine as well.
"Defensively I think Fremantle are up with the best, if not the best, in the comp so being able to convert offensively, I think the defenders will be pretty pleased if it goes through the big sticks (down the other end)."
Corbett is aware he faces a challenge to cement a spot in the Dockers' side.
Belief is strong but he will arrive at Cockburn - the club's training base - with the work rate which has been a hallmark of his career.
"I understand I am not going to go over there and walk straight into a football side - I'd be silly if I was saying that sort of stuff - but I also enjoy the hard work and earning the trust of the players, staff and coaching group," Corbett said.
"I believe in my ability that I can play really consistent AFL football and when that opportunity is given to me I'll be ready."
