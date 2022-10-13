The Standard
Watch

Fremantle recruit Josh Corbett reflects on journey from North Warrnambool Eagles

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fremantle recruit Josh Corbett has fond memories of his time as a North Warrnambool Eagles footballer. Picture by Chris Doheny

A sense of nostalgia washes over Josh Corbett when he walks onto Bushfield Recreation Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.