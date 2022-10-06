JOSH Corbett has landed at Fremantle via the AFL trade period.
The Hampden league export joined the Dockers from Gold Coast on Thursday in exchange for a future fourth round pick.
Corbett, 26, will play a forward line role for the Dockers who are aiming to build on a semi-final finish next season.
The North Warrnambool Eagles talent, who will return home this weekend following his buck's party in Melbourne, said Fremantle felt like the right fit to extend his career.
"I've been blown away by the club. There are just all-round good people there and my partner (Mikayla) and I are very excited," he said.
"I believe it's only onwards and upwards for Freo. I was lucky enough to be in Perth over the weekend, I caught up with (former Suns teammate) Will Brodie and was able to spend time with JL and head out for dinner with Andy Brayshaw.
"I'm a very big people person and the people I've already met at Fremantle made the decision really easy. It's been amazing."
Corbett will complement the likes of promising key talls Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy, experienced tall Matthew Taberner and small forwards Lachie Schultz, Michael Walters and Sam Switkowski.
"I think the list is young and exciting, I think the way I can fit in is through my hands and my link-up work in the forward line," he said.
Fremantle head of player personnel David Walls said Corbett, who was recruited to the Suns as a mature-age prospect, prided himself on his high work rate.
"We're very pleased to bring in a player like Josh, he was a significant contributor to the Suns in 2021, and while he didn't play much at AFL level this year, he continued to perform well in the VFL," he said.
"From our meetings with him, it's clear he's coming to Fremantle with the desire to work hard and earn his place in the team, and we can see him being a great cultural fit within our group of players who are eager to get the best out of themselves and each other.
"We can see him filling the role left by Griffin Logue, as a hit up forward who will create a contest and bring his fellow forwards into the game.
"It's a busy time for Josh as he will be getting married to his partner Mikayla next month, and we welcome them both to the Fremantle family."
Corbett honed his craft at North Warrnambool Eagles and played in their 2016 grand final side.
A breakout season with VFL club Werribee in 2018 helped piqued AFL attention and he arrived at Gold Coast the following season.
He played 36 games and kicked 33 goals.
Corbett joins fellow Hampden talent Sean Darcy (Cobden) at the Dockers.
