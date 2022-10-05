The Standard

Jaylen Brown a finalist for Victorian Disability Sport and Recreation Awards' junior sportsperson of the year

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 5 2022 - 8:53am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Jaylen Brown is a finalist for a state award.

A standout year from rising wheelchair basketballer Jaylen Brown has seen the 17-year-old named a finalist for junior sportsperson of the year at next month's Victorian Disability Sport and Recreation Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.