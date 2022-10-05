A standout year from rising wheelchair basketballer Jaylen Brown has seen the 17-year-old named a finalist for junior sportsperson of the year at next month's Victorian Disability Sport and Recreation Awards.
Brown is one of three in the mix for the award, following his recent achievements including an under 23 Australian selection to compete at the World Championships in Phuket.
The Emmanuel College student, who is also involved in the wheelchair state development program, competed in the National Wheelchair Basketball League and was monumental in Victoria's bronze medal-winning Kevin Coombs Cup team, where he scored a rare quadruple double in the final game.
Disability Sport and Recreation (DSR) is celebrating its 60th birthday this year, with its awards a celebration of the achievements of sportspeople with disability as well as the organisations, coaches, officials and volunteers who support them.
MORE SPORT:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.