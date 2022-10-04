It's been almost three years since Henry Walker last played for Dennington and the Englishman - back on Australian soil - can't wait to pull on the red and white.
The all-rounder spent the 2019-2020 season with the Dogs and is a key recruit for them in the upcoming Warrnambool and District cricket season.
"I'm excited to be here," Walker said.
"(The players are) a good group of lads. I've been waiting for the last three years to get back out."
Walker played an important role for the Dogs' division one side in his last stint with the club.
Aged 19 at the time, he struck 271 runs, claimed 18 wickets and snared 15 catches across all formats.
He also top-scored with 47 in the Dogs' Warrnambool Twenty20 grand final win over Brierly Christ-Church, to go with his two wickets.
That year Dennington finished ninth overall in division one and this season Walker is aiming higher.
"I think we've got a shot this year," he said.
"The main focus I want is to get finals this year. We missed out last time I was here and I was quite disappointed even though we got the (twenty20) flag, I wanted to do well in the league and shine.
"I just hope we can get the boys over the line this time."
The playing conditions in England are a lot different to Australia however Walker - who hails from Carlisle Cricket Club - knows what to expect.
"Back home in north England, the wickets are a lot slower and lower so you've got to adjust your length when you bowl and obviously pull it back," he said.
"It's just what you'd expect and the Kookaburra (ball) doesn't swing as much. You've got to focus more on line and length and hitting them areas.
"I think it helps my batting definitely, I look forward to batting more out here than I do back home just because of the bounce and I'm looking to score at least a couple of hundred runs."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
