HAMPDEN league export Josh Corbett is expected to relaunch his AFL career at Fremantle in 2023.
The out-of-contract Gold Coast forward has nominated the Dockers as his preferred destination after four seasons and 36 games at the Suns.
Corbett - from North Warrnambool Eagles - will now await a trade deal between the two clubs.
Fremantle, which is looking to bolster its attack after making a semi-final this year, is also interested in Corbett's Suns teammate Jeremy Sharp who would fill a wing role.
Corbett, now 26, was a mature-age recruit for Gold Coast and made his AFL debut in 2019.
He had a career-best season in 2021, kicking 23 goals from 16 matches.
If Corbett lands at the Dockers he will join fellow south-west export Sean Darcy (Cobden) at the club.
The AFL trade period runs until next Wednesday.
