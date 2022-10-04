The Standard

2022 Hampden netball league: Who won their club best and fairest awards?

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The netballers who shone and won their club best and fairest awards. Pictures by Anthony Brady, Chris Doheny and Morgan Hancock

TWO teenagers who led the way during a challenging season for Port Fairy finished one-two in the club's best and fairest count.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.