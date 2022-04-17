news, latest-news,

A QUADRUPLE-DOUBLE on wheelchair basketball's biggest national stag has proven Jaylen Brown's status as one of Australia's brightest young prospects. The Warrnambool athlete drained 35 points,15 rebounds, 12 assists and a stunning 10 steals to help Victoria to a bronze medal at the Australian championships on Sunday. Basketball Victoria lauded the achievement and Brown's role in securing third place. "What an extraordinary week for our Victorian wheelchair basketball superstars as we round off the week with rose gold," it said. "We didn't think we'd need to make up the quadruple-double graphic for social media until Jaylen made it so." Brown also starred in Victoria's seven-point defeat to Queensland on Saturday which ended the state's bid for gold. He shot 27 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and 15 steals while he was just two assists short of completing a quadruple-double. It capped a consistent showing for the multi-sport athlete, who has also featured for Hampden league club Koroit's junior sides in Australian rules football. He is still playing able-bodied under 18s for the Victoria Park-based club. Brown said in March he was finding wheelchair basketball easier on the back of natural growth. "I have obviously grown a fair bit and got a lot stronger so it's a bit easier than it used to be," he said. The Emmanuel College student, who is part of the South West Academy of Sport, is eyeing a spot at the Paris Paralympics in 2024 after being integrated into the Australian Rollers' setup.

