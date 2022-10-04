I would say division one cricket this year will be very strong. Clubs have done a lot of recruiting of players in the off-season which creates a lot of interest in the association. Russells Creek looks like they will be very strong this year again across all grades and Nestles have put in a lot of work in the off-season to improve its ranking. It'll be interesting to see how Nestles perform in division one. They used to be a powerhouse in the association, but for the last few seasons, they have not performed well. I think this year they could be a big improver.