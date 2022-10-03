...Our best cricket was pretty good but we were a little bit inconsistent.- Shannon Beks
Dennington captain Shannon Beks says his side will be chasing consistency in the upcoming Warrnambool and District cricket season. The Dogs finished seventh last year in division one, with five wins, a draw and six losses.
Wins against West Warrnambool and Nestles, teams that finished one and two spots above them, were highlights of their campaign.
"Coming from last year I think our best cricket was pretty good but we were a little bit inconsistent," Beks said.
"I think if we can just iron out some of those inconsistencies and play our brand more it'll definitely help."
Dennington's team is expected to look relatively similar to last year's side, with Beks saying the club was just waiting on a few of its youngsters to decide on their availability.
Englishman Henry Walker is a big inclusion for the side.
Walker returns for a second stint with the Dogs, after playing with them during the 2019-20 season. That year, aged 19, the all-rounder struck 271 runs, claimed 18 wickets and snared 15 catches.
Off the oval the Dogs have been bolstered by former player Mick Rantall signing-on as division one coach.
Beks said Rantall's appointment was an important one.
"It's something that we spoke about at the end of last year that we wanted a proper cricket coach," he said.
"Someone that's going to teach us the right habits, which we haven't probably had the last couple of years.
"He's been really good, brings a bit of professionalism and gives training a bit more purpose, which is really good."
Dennington begins its campaign against Mortlake on Saturday.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
