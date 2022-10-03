The Standard

Dennington captain Shannon Beks says side needs to iron out inconsistencies in upcoming season

Shannon Beks will skipper Dennington this season.

...Our best cricket was pretty good but we were a little bit inconsistent.

- Shannon Beks

Dennington captain Shannon Beks says his side will be chasing consistency in the upcoming Warrnambool and District cricket season. The Dogs finished seventh last year in division one, with five wins, a draw and six losses.

