Confidence is high at the Terang Tornadoes after securing an impressive win in the season-opening Country Basketball League clash on Saturday night.
The South West Men outfit was on song against Surfcoast Chargers on the road, getting off to a strong start to win 77-68.
The Tornadoes - who spoke of the importance of defence in the lead-up to the season - 'knuckled down' according to stand-in coach Michael Payne.
"A genuine team victory is what I would call it - we knuckled down defensively and were great," he said. "We didn't commit many fouls at all and it was a lot of hustle around the court.
"There's still a lot to work on but I gave the boys free rein to go out and play their game, they got into their structure and did their part."
Despite the Tornadoes playing a team-first game of basketball, there was still some players who stood out.
"Young Ryley Hutchins was really good, and I thought Henry Roberts played probably the most minutes he's played before and put in a big defensive effort.
"Out big fellas as well really battled hard against their big fellas - some who have Big V experience which was great."
The Warrnambool Seahawks, meanwhile, endured a tough weekend on the road to kickstart its season, going down to Colac Kookas 67-61 on Saturday and 83-46 to Ararat Redbacks on Sunday.
The 'youthful' squad showed glimpses of talent in the six-point loss to the Kookas on and 37-point loss to the Redbacks, according to coach Jack Huxtable.
"Two away games, it was a pretty rough road trip for us - Colac's always a really competitive side and we took it right up to them (on Saturday night)," he said.
"We just probably ran out of legs in the end.
"It was then a well-fitted Ararat that jumped us in the second half (on Sunday). We still competed, missed some shots but had our opportunities."
The Seahawks mentor said it was pleasing to see a young group compete hard.
"We picked up a pretty young squad - we had a lot of the Big V guys who've taken summer off and we've picked a lot of juniors to come through and develop for Big V," he said.
"If we pick up some wins along the way that's great but if we can develop them and they're competitive I'm happy with that."
Portland Coasters, meanwhile, got its season off to a perfect start with a hard-fought 75-66 win against Colac Kookas on the road.
The Coasters got the jump, advancing out to a 19-7 first term lead with the home side digging in to fight back some control but the visitors held sway in an impressive showing.
Nathan Hardingham led the way with a team-high 20 points for the Coasters.
In the South West Women division, Surfcoast Chargers won 77-47 against Terang Tornadoes.
The Tornadoes led 18-14 after the first period before the home side took control thereafter, blowing out the margin with a dominant 26-7 final term.
Warrnambool Mermaids and Portland Coasters both started the season with the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.