The Garden places third in $175,000 Paris Lane Stakes at Flemington on Saturday

By Tim Auld
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:10am
The Garden was praised for his top performance on the weekend from Liam Hoy.

LIGHTLY raced Warrnambool galloper The Garden lost no admirers with a third placing in the $175,000 Paris Lane Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.

