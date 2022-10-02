LIGHTLY raced Warrnambool galloper The Garden lost no admirers with a third placing in the $175,000 Paris Lane Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
The Garden with top jockey Craig Williams in the saddle failed to overhaul hot favourite Visinari and Mr Exclusive in the listed race over 1400 metres.
Liam Hoy, deputising for his boss Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde said The Garden was very brave.
"It was a top performance," Hoy told The Standard.
"The Garden kept on fighting. He really hit the line hard. I thought he was very brave especially over the concluding stages. I think with an ounce of luck he might have got a little bit closer. He was only beaten a half-a-head by a nose.
"It was a really tight finish. We go away quietly confident that he'll be able to run out a strong 1600 metres. Symon will have a look at the program over the next few days to find a suitable race for him."
The Garden picked up more then $15,000 in stakemoney for his connections with the third placing.
From his 12 starts The Garden has won more then $190,000 in prize-money.
Sirileo Miss resumed with an unplaced run in a $200,000 mares race over 1400 metres.
"I think it was a pretty good first-up run by Sirileo Miss," Hoy said. "The wide barrier never helped her chances. She's derive a lot of improvement with that run under her belt. J
"Jockey Ben Melham gave a good report to her owners after the race. I would say Symon will try and find another suitable mares race for Sirileo Miss.
"There's plenty of options open to her over the next few weeks."
Hoy said Wilde will push ahead with a spring campaign for Street Delight, despite her unplaced run in a $300,000 group 3 fillies race over 1600 metres.
