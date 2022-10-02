The Western Region netball teams can hold their heads high after an impressive weekend at the Netball Victoria state titles, according to 17 and under coach Stacey O'Sullivan.
Western sent 17 and under, 15 and under and all-abilities teams to the state titles held over the weekend in Melbourne, where some of Victoria's most exciting talent came together for a festival of netball.
O'Sullivan - alongside Kerri Jennings - coached the 17 and under side to a semi-final in an 18-game tournament featuring 19 teams from across Victoria.
Each game consisted of two eight-minute halves.
The Western 17 and under side eventually bowed out 20-7 to state champions Henderson in the semi-final on Sunday afternoon, a side which featured some Australian representatives.
She said it was a tremendous effort to get that far into the tournament.
"I'm very, very proud of the girls," she said.
It's great they get to play this high speed competition and see where they're at.- Stacey O'Sullivan
"The metro girls do get an advantage in a sense, they got to play four games on the Friday night, they got to sleep in their own beds - it's by no means an excuse, but we're up against it with that.
"All of our 12 players did so well, and learnt a lot as well. It's great they get to play this high speed competition and see where they're at."
The Hampden league life member said the girls coped with the fast-paced nature of the weekend with class and was highly impressed by some of the talent in the region.
"They did really, really well I thought," she said.
"To keep them mentally in the game we tried them in different positions so we didn't want them to just roll through the motions. We had to keep them on their toes and the girls did really well.
"For us to compete against them (Henderson) it shows that our girls can compete at the next level - there was a lot of developed girls in that side, our girls have got a bit of filing out today.
"We've got the talent for sure, we probably just don't get the composure - in saying that, Netball Victoria always says Western puts in a great effort and we're always around finals."
Western Region's 15 and under team showcased its impressive future with a strong showing despite missing out on semi-finals.
In the 18 matches across the two days, the team - coached by Meagan Forth - finished with 12 wins, five losses and a draw to place seventh overall.
Western's all-abilities team, coached by Marg Morgan, picked up one win during the tournament and finished fourth.
The team was competitive throughout their six matches, even winning 5-3 against Henderson, who topped the ladder on the day.
